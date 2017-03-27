Reddy Bikeshare prepares for second year

Jennifer White of Reddy Bikeshare. WGRZ Photo

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Red bike racks for special rentable bikes made a reappearance in the Queen City Monday.

Independent Health and Shared Mobility Inc. are bringing back 200 "smart" bicycles with GPS systems to 35 stations around the City of Buffalo.

The bikes, available through a program called Reddy Bikeshare, allow people to pick one up, ride it to where they need to go, and then return it to one of the stations.

Jennifer White, Marketing and Communications Executive for Reddy Bikeshare, says she believes they will be used with Buffalo's growing bicycle culture.

"Biking is blowing up in Buffalo," she said. "We are so excited to see how much the culture has progressed over the past few years. There are so many people who are choosing to ride bikes for their health, just for recreation, and to get around easier than it is to drive and park downtown. And, with all the added infrastructure, all the bike lanes and bike racks, and especially with Reddy Bikeshare, it's easier now more than ever to get around the city by bike. "

Just the bike racks were set up around the city Monday. The bikes are expected to return next Monday, White said.

You can find more information on Reddy Bikeshare, including costs, here: https://reddybikeshare.socialbicycles.com/

© 2017 WGRZ-TV