Record Theatre Celebrates Record Store Day

WGRZ Photo/Nate Krug (Photo: WGRZ Photo/Nate Krug)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Saturday was Record Store Day across the world, the 10th annual day devoted to supporting local record shops.

At the Record Theatre store on Main Street in Buffalo, there were long lines all day Saturday.

Store management said they were worried the annual event might be on the decline, but this year turned out to be one of their best yet.

"It makes me feel great, because I get nervous every now and then," said Joe Igielinski, the store's manager. "This place is like a rollercoaster. One day we're up, one day we're down. But when I see this many people, I wish we had Record Store Days every month."

Record Theatre carried a number of exclusive Record Store Day releases and had live music all day long.

