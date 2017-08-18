Record Theatre announces last day of operation

WGRZ File Photo (Photo: WGRZ File Photo)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- After almost 42 years, a beloved Buffalo business has announced its final day of operation.

Record Theatre's last day will be Sunday, August 27, the store announced Friday. An online auction is being planned for various remaining store items.

Record Theatre was once called the "World's Largest Record Store." It opened in 1976 at 1800 Main Street. The business's owner, Leonard Silver, died in March at the age of 90.

In its glory days, there were 21 operating Record Theatre stores, located in Cleveland, Cincinnati, Baltimore, Rochester, Syracuse and Buffalo.

