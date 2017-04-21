Record-Setting Rain Floods Amherst Basements

Amherst Flooding

AMHERST, N.Y. - Thursday night's unprecedented and record-setting rainfall in Western New York led to a familiar problem in one Town of Amerst neighborhood.

As the clock approached midnight, the pouring rain kept pounding Pearce Drive, causing standing water to flood into residents' yards, driveways and basements. When the sun came up on Friday, people like Nicole Petritz were dealing with a messy aftermath.

Water had even come through Petritz's sinks in the basement.

"It's very, very, very frustrating," she said.

Although flooding problems plagued communities across Western New York on Thursday night into Friday morning, it's an especially sensitive issue for people on Pearce Drive. Deidre Ricigliano, Petritz's aunt and next door neighbor, estimates that her street has flooded at least once a year for nearly four decades.

That is, until two years ago, when the Town of Amherst appeared to have found a solution by working on the system. There haven't been any issues since.

"And it's been fine," Ricigliano said. "And then last night, here we go again."

The homes on Pearce Drive didn't appear to suffer any significant damage, but some belongings in the basement were put at risk. Over the years, neighbors have spent a lot of money to protect their basements.

And they've had to throw a lot of things out, too.

"It's just a tough thing," Petritz said. "We're asking: fix our street, please, so we can get peace of mind. And sleep. And not lose any more things in our basement."

Town Supervisor Barry Weinstein said he's aware of the latest flooding problem on Pearce Drive and confirmed he received an email from a resident about the situation. Weinstein said he has directed the town's engineering department to investigate the situation.

Older streets like Pearce Drive typically pose a maintenance challenge, Weinstein said, but he promised he would follow up with the engineering department as soon as possible.

