The Grand Army of the Republic Ceremony at Forest Lawn Cemetery. WGRZ Photo/Ben Read (Photo: WGRZ Photo/Ben Read)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Service members and war re-enactors in full regalia gathered Sunday morning at Forest Lawn Cemetery for a rededication ceremony of the Lt. Bayard Wilkeson Civil War Monument.

There was also the opening of a new World War I exhibit at Forest Lawn's Margaret L. Wendt Archive and Resource Center.

