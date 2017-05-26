RAW VIDEO: Body Cam video from Niagara County Sheriff Deputy 11/24/16

PART 1:  RAW VIDEO: Body Cam video from Niagara County Sheriff Deputy 11/24/17.  Video shows Winter pulled over by deputy and deputy giving field sobriety tests.   Winter is then arrested by the deputy and advised of her rights.  Winter's father, Ronald Winter is called and you can hear the conversation on speaker phone. 

WGRZ 4:38 PM. EDT May 26, 2017

