RAW VIDEO: Body Cam video from Niagara County Sheriff Deputy 11/24/16
PART 1: RAW VIDEO: Body Cam video from Niagara County Sheriff Deputy 11/24/17. Video shows Winter pulled over by deputy and deputy giving field sobriety tests. Winter is then arrested by the deputy and advised of her rights. Winter's father, Ronald Winter is called and you can hear the conversation on speaker phone.
WGRZ 4:38 PM. EDT May 26, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Spilled Mulch Dyes Scajaquada Creek Red
-
Two Men Hospitalized After Being Hit By Car
-
Marisol Bequeaths Estate To Albright-Knox
-
Labatt USA To Move Headquarters To 79 Perry
-
Vaillancourts Ask For Prayers Ahead Of Update
-
Home Delivery Begins For Medical Marijuana
-
Shoreline Trail Project Completed
-
Cheektowaga Public Meeting On Sex Offender
-
NYS Senate Bills Aimed To Curb Opioid Abuse
-
Scajaquada Creek turns red
More Stories
-
Controversy surrounds Niagara County DWI caseMay 26, 2017, 4:53 p.m.
-
Holiday weekend weather forecastMay 26, 2017, 12:09 p.m.
-
Buffalo Police search for missing elderly manMay 26, 2017, 5:08 a.m.