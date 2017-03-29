Ramos pleads guilty on unrelated charges

Photo: Buffalo Police (Photo: Photo: Buffalo Police)

BUFFALO, N.Y. – A Western New York man with a prior criminal history related to the May 2016 fatal Anchor Bar shooting pleaded guilty to domestic violence charges Wednesday.

Gregory Ramos, of Niagara Falls, has pleaded guilty to second degree strangulation for an incident that also occurred in May 2016 unrelated to the Anchor Bar shooting.

Ramos tracked down the 25-year-old mother of his two children and when she wouldn’t leave with him, he dragged her off of the front porch and strangled her. The victim’s face turned purple and she went unconscious, according to police.

He was caught by authorities two days later in his vehicle and led officers on a high speed chase through Niagara Falls and into Grand Island where he was eventually caught.

Ramos is also a suspected getaway driver in the fatal Anchor Bar shooting. Recently, he was convicted on federal firearm and drug charges.

Ramos, who is remanded in jail without bail on separate charges, faces four years in prison when he is to be sentenced next month.

