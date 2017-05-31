Rally for Man Shot by Buffalo Police

Jose Hernandez-Rossy, 26. Provided Photo (Photo: Provided Photo)

BUFFALO, NY - It's been just over three weeks since Jose Hernandez Rossy was pulled over by police in the city’s Black Rock neighborhood, resulting in a scuffle with officers, during which one of them shot and killed Rossy.

And his family still has the same questions they did just after the incident on May 7.

“So they got into a struggle…but what happened,” wondered Javier Rossy, a cousin of the deceased. “Why did that guy pull the gun out and shoot him? That's what we want to know."

Among those looking into the matter, is the office of NY State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, which opened its investigation after it was determined that Officer Joseph Aquino, who was injured, was not in fact shot, despite initial police claims—and that Rossy was not armed - which is also contrary to what police first said.

Nelson Torre, the attorney representing the Hernandez-Rossy family, says his own investigation has produced witnesses who claim that not only was Hernandez-Rossy unarmed, but that he was shot while attempting to flee from police following the struggle.

“What justification, if any, developed to shoot an unarmed man in the back from a distance of more than half a block?" he asked.

About 50 people attended a rally at Niagara Square on Wednesday. Many of them were members of various local, social justice groups

“Jose's family has faith and confidence in Mr. Schneiderman’s office that a full and fair investigation will be conducted in this matter,” said Torre. "It has promised them directly and personally that they will get to the bottom of what happened.">

Much has also been reported about Hernandez-Rossy's prior criminal record, and that police claim he had saleable quantities drugs in his car—something his loved ones say even if true, should have no bearing on what happened to him.

"They're trying to bring the past up,” said Hernandez-Rossy’s stepfather Augustine Martinez. “The past is gone. What happened today is what’s important.”

“Justice would be for the Buffalo police to finally be held accountable for their actions,” said Javier Rossy. “That's what justice would be."

Buffalo police have declined comment since the Attorney general’s investigation was launched. A spokesperson for the AG’s office did not return calls placed Thursday afternoon, seeking an update on the probe.



© 2017 WGRZ-TV