Rally against Paladino held at Niagara Square

BUFFALO, N.Y. – A few hundred people braved the cold in Niagara Square Thursday to call for the ouster of Carl Paladino from the Buffalo School Board. They chanted “Paladino needs to go."
The crowd was made up of parents, teachers, community groups and it was a racially diverse crowd.
Eve Roushey’s sign read “I’m mad as hell Carl,” a direct attack at Paladino’s campaign slogan when he ran for Governor. “I wanted to use his own words against him, his words are so vile and hurtful, he can have a taste of his own medicine,” she said.
There was no shortage of comments from people calling Paladino a racist and a bigot for his recent statements about President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama.
“You meant every d*** thing you said," screamed Keith Jones, one of the speakers at the rally.
Less than a handful of people held signs in support of Paladino.
