Rally against Paladino comments at MLK Park

WGRZ Photo

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- On a day set aside to honor the legacy of famous civil rights activist Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., some community leaders applied his messages to a controversy surrounding Buffalo School Board member Carl Paladino.

They gathered for a vigil at 1 p.m. at Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Buffalo, standing in solidarity for Carl Paladino's removal from the Buffalo School Board after he made racist comments about the Obamas in the publication Artvoice in December.

When asked what he would like to see happen in 2017, Paladino told Artvoice he hopes "Obama catches mad cow disease after being caught having relations with a Herford," and Michelle Obama " returns to being a male and let loose in the outback of Zimbabwe " among other racist comments.

The school board voted 6-3 calling for Paladino to resign in 24 hours at the end of December. Paladino did not resign, so the district will now look to hire an outside attorney and fill out an application for removal, which will be sent directly to State Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia, who will then consider whether Paladino should be removed.

"The synergy that's happening and developing around this is bettering our race relations because we're fighting for the common good of our children and for the common good of our city," said Rev. Mark Blue, NAACP president, while at the rally.

The crowd of hundreds included a mix of ages and races, as well as a strong presence by the Buffalo Teacher's Union. The union has battled Paladino on various issues in the past.

(© 2017 WGRZ)