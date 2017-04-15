Rallies call for President to release tax returns

President Donald Trump arrives on Air Force One at the Palm Beach International Airport to spend Easter weekend at Mar-a-Lago resort on April 13, 2017 in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Photo: Joe Raedle, 2017 Getty Images)

BUFFALO, NY-Buffalo was just one of hundreds of cities that hosted rallies Saturday continuing to call for President Donald Trump to release his tax returns.

It was called a 'National Day of Action' and events like the one held here in the Queen City took place in more than 40 states across the country. Those who took part called out the President for not honoring his word during the campaign season that he would release them.

This past week, Press Secretary Sean Spicer said that the White House filed financial disclosure forms earlier this month, but those included the financial history of many White House staffers, not President Trump himself.

