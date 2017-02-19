Railway historical society holds train show

A photo from the Western New York Railway Historical Society train and toy show at the Hamburg fairgrounds. WGRZ Photo/Dave Harrington (Photo: WGRZ Photo/Dave Harrington)

HAMBURG, N.Y. -- In Hamburg, some creativity and modeling skills were on display Saturday and Sunday.

The Western New York Railway Historical Society held its annual winter train and toy show weekend at the Hamburg Fairgrounds.

Kids of all ages took in the intricate model train layouts featuring the mighty engines and the cars they pulled.

It's an enduring hobby for many.

"It's a way to share what we have so much fun doing," said Charles Bartel Jr., Vice President of the Western New York Garden Railroad Society. "And we like to see some young kids get involved in it and learn the joy of the same thing."

This weekend's exhibit benefited the Western New York Railway Historical Society, which has preserved train depots, train cars, and the Heritage Discovery Center in South Buffalo.

