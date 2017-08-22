Racist vandalism found at Williamsville school

Photo provided by Eric North (Photo: Photo provided by Eric North)

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. -- Amherst Police are looking for whoever posted inappropriate graffiti on Maple East Elementary School's playground.

The graffiti included foul language and some racist drawings.

Police were notified and the school removed the graffiti Tuesday morning.

The district released a statement saying in part that they will not stand for such destructive acts of hate and violence. They also say whoever is responsible will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

“We are fully committed to providing a safe, productive learning environment for our students.” said the Williamsville Central School District Superintendent, Scott Martzloff. “We will not stand for destructive acts of hate and intolerance on our school campuses or in our classrooms.”

© 2017 WGRZ-TV