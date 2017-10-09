Rabid cat reported in Chautauqua Co.

Health (KVUE.com)

MAYVILLE, NY-Two Town of Stockton residents were attacked by a stray/feral cat earlier this month. The county's health department got word Monday that the cat tested positive for rabies. It marks the first rabid animal report in Chautauqua Co. this year.

"This incident should serve as a warning to Chautauqua County residents that animal rabies is a serious public health concern that we must not get complacent about," said Christine Scuyler, County Director of Health & Human Services. "Pets face a very real risk of exposure which can then translate to human exposure. Not only is this a terrible way for a pet to die, but children are often at greatest risk from rabies. They are more likely to be bitten and are also more likely to be severely exposed through multiple bites in high-risk sites on the body."

New York State requires all dogs, cats and domesticated ferrets to be vaccinated against rabies at four months of age. It is meant to protect not only pets and animals from the fatal virus, but also owners who may be exposed through their pets.

Chautauqua County will hold a free rabies vaccination clinic this Saturday, October 14th from 9 A.M. to Noon at the Town of Gerry Highway Garage on Rt. 60.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV