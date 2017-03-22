Push for removing the Grand Island tolls

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y.-- Wednesday evening, there was another push for public support to remove the toll barriers on the Grand Island bridge.

The group "Western New York for Grand Island Toll Barrier Removal" made its case once again at a meeting in Niagara Falls Wednesday night.

This isn't the first time we've heard this group demand the Thruway Authority to remove the $1 toll on Grand Island.

The group sent a letter to Governor Andrew Cuomo, claiming the tolls have an especially negative impact on impoverished communities who don't have access to E-Z pass. They claim it could cost someone more than $500 a year.

The group also claims that the tolls are not only unfair to people's pocket books, they also hurt tourism and the overall economy of the area.

The Thruway Authority completely disagrees. In data sent to 2 On Your Side, the Grand Island tolls generated more than $ 18 million in revenue in 2015. The Thruway Authority also spent more than $100 million on Grand Island bridge improvements in part, because of the toll revenue.

Earlier this month, Brian Michel, a member of the group trying to get rid of the tolls made his own argument, saying, "Everyone who's every traveled between Buffalo and Niagara Falls knows what I'm talking about. You're looking at a traffic pattern that creates traffic jams and wasted time spent waiting to pay the tolls. And beyond the traffic you're truly looking at an economic impact."

Politicians from both parties in both the state and federal level have indicated some support for the removal of the tolls.

If not the outright removal, lawmakers like Congressman Brian Higgins support a move to cash-less tolls where you an electronic device would either bill you or your E-Z Pass, decreasing traffic congestion.

The Thruway Authority maintains that the Grand Island tolls are an important money-maker for the state.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV