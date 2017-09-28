'Purge' film begins taping in Buffalo

BUFFALO, NY — Another major film is being shot in Buffalo, on top of other big movies that have hit movie theaters.

The latest "Purge" film is being filmed at multiple locations in Buffalo. A source familiar with the filming of the Purge says shooting began on Monday and will go all the way into November.

At Washington and East Mohawk Streets in downtown Buffalo, a film crew was setting up to shoot a scene in the latest Purge movie — the horror series about legalized crime sprees.



It's another film for Buffalo after Marshall and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles both shot here last year.

Channel 2's Jeff Preval spoke with Tim Clark of the Buffalo Niagara Film Commission about the increase in Hollywood movies being shot in Buffalo.



PREVAL: It seems like you have something everyday?

"Yeah we've had a big uptick in upstate film production there's just a ton of activity that's been happening in the summer and it looks pretty good right through the fall and through the winter," Clark said.

Clark says a big part of this is the tax breaks the state offers production companies to shoot here.

"When they get here they typically find that this is a really cinematic city," Clark said.



PREVAL: Filmmakers, when they leave here, are they spreading the word about Buffalo?

"Yeah, in fact, there's quite a bit of repeat business a lot of the filmmakers that come here to shoot a movie either tell their friends and their friends look us up or they themselves come back," Clark said.



He says they're talking to filmmakers of Marshall who are interested in shooting another project in Buffalo.

And it goes beyond movies, Clark says a film crew for the Golden State Warriors was taking pictures earlier this week at the Colonel Ward Pumping Station in Buffalo.



"I think they were shooting it for game footage that they might use at the arena and then also for potential commercial use in the future," Clark said.

Also in WNY Thursday, a TV commercial for a tractor trailer company, Foton Tractor Trailers, was also filmed. Taping was on the LaSalle Expressway in Niagara Falls and on the Buffalo Skyway.

