Public meeting on Tonawanda Coke study

TONAWANDA, NY-- Tonawanda residents have a chance to learn more about an environmental study being done around the Tonawanda Coke plant.

Three years ago, the company was fined millions of dollars for violating the Clean Air Act.

This new study will help shed some light on how that may have impacted the soil around the plant.

The meeting starts at 6:30 at Kenmore Village Hall at 2919 Delaware Avenue.

