Public meeting on Hamburg sports complex

HAMBURG, NY-- Town of Hamburg residents have a chance to weigh-in tonight on a plans for a new sports complex.

The proposed project includes a multi-use facility at the former South Shore Golf Club on Southwestern Boulevard.

The complex would house a gym, turf and an ice rink.

A public hearing will be held from 5 until 8 at the Hamburg Senior Community Center gym at 4540 Southwestern Boulevard.

Residents will get a chance to view the proposed plan, see where teh facility will be placed and ask questions of town officials, developer and management company.

