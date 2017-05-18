Public meeting on Hamburg sports complex

HAMBURG, NY-- Town of Hamburg residents have a chance to weigh-in tonight on a plans for a new sports complex.
The proposed project includes a multi-use facility at the former South Shore Golf Club on Southwestern Boulevard.
The complex would house a gym, turf and an ice rink.
A public hearing will be held from 5 until 8 at the Hamburg Senior Community Center gym at 4540 Southwestern Boulevard.
Residents will get a chance to view the proposed plan, see where teh facility will be placed and ask questions of town officials, developer and management company.
For more information: http://www.hamburg-youth-rec-seniors.com/index.html
