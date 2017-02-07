Public hearings on Northern Access Pipeline

OLEAN, N.Y. -- Folks will have the chance to weigh in on National Fuel's proposed Northern Access Pipeline Tuesday evening at Saint Bonaventure University in Olean.
The proposed 97-mile pipeline will run through Western New York and pump gas from Pennsylvania through several counties. It's planned to run through parts of Cattaraugus, Allegany and Erie counties and would include constructing compressor stations in Pendelton and Elma, as well as a dehydration station in Wheatfield. It will also connect to the Trans-Canada Pipeline under the Niagara River.
Opponents say the project has many serious health and environmental concerns, including that the pipeline will transport gas taken from Pennsylvania's Marcellus Shale using the controversial method of "fracking" or hydraulic fracturing. The state Department of Environmental Conservation must issue air and water quality certifications before the project is able to move forward.
The next two hearings are also at 6 p.m. The hearing Wednesday will be held at Iroquois High School at 211 Girdle Road in Elma and the final meeting this week will be held Thursday at Niagara County Community College at 3111 Saunders Settlement Road in Sanborn.
