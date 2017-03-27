Public hearings for Wind Storm response

WGRZ File Photo

ALBANY, N.Y. -- Thousands of NYSEG and Rochester Gas and Electric (RG&E) customers lost power for days following a massive windstorm March 8 and 9 in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region. This proved difficult with the drop in temperatures that followed the windstorm.

In response, four public hearings will be held for all affected customers, the New York State Department of Public Service (PSC) announced Monday.

The hearings will be held to help determine if the PSC followed a comprehensive storm response plan utilities are required to follow under a law that took effect in 2013, following Superstorm Sandy.

Two hearings will be held in East Aurora, N.Y. and another two will be held in Rochester, N.Y.

The two hearings in East Aurora are both Wednesday, April 12 at 2 p.m. and at 6 p.m. at the Southside Commerce Center Auditorium, 300 Gleed Ave.

The meetings in Rochester are on April 13 from 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the Monroe Community College, Brighton Campus Building 3, the Forum Room, 1000 East Henrietta Road.

There are other options to comment on the response of NYSEG and RG&E, for those who cannot attend the public hearings.

Comments should regard matter 17-00540 and are requested by the deadline of Tuesday, May 9.

You can call the Department's Opinion Line at 1-800-335-2120 to comment, or you can go online to www.dps.ny.gov. To leave a comment online, go to the Search option in the blue bar along the top of the website and type in the Matter 17-00540, then click "Post Comments" at the top of the page. Or comments can be emailed to the Secretary at secretary@dps.ny.gov.

Comments can also be sent by mail to Secretary Kathleen H. Burgess at the New York State Department of Public Service, Three Empire State Plaza, Albany, New York 12223-1350.

