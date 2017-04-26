Public hearing set on collapsing barn threat

WGRZ Photo (Photo: WGRZ Photo)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. – A man in Orchard Park might be forced to either fix or take his barn down -- or the town will.

William Smith, the man who owns the barn, refuses to fix his collapsing barn near his home. Smith says he will shoot anyone who steps onto his property.

Residents around the neighborhood have complained about it for years and now the town has set a public hearing to discuss demolishing the building.

Patrick Keem, Orchard Park Town Supervisor, says if it is not fixed then the barn could be removed in either 30 or 60 days after the town gives warning to Smith.

Police will likely be involved in this process.

