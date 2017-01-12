Public hearing next for proposed Elmwood Village development

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- For months, the talk in Buffalo's Elmwood Village has focused on a controversial development project. Thursday, that project went to the city's preservation board.

No decisions were made Thursday regarding a demolition application turned in by the developer, Ciminelli Real Estate Corporation.

The project is a mixed-use development proposed for Bidwell Parkway and Elmwood. The project is called Arbor + Reverie, and it is the first to be considered under the city's new green code.

Thursday, both the Buffalo Preservation Board and the attorney representing Ciminelli agreed to have a public hearing in two weeks to talk about concerns neighbors have about the project.

“We understand at the end of the day you can't make everybody happy. There's clearly a small vocal group that is going to oppose the project. We are certainly not surprised by that. We love the ability to work through the concerns to be able to address those concerns,” says Adam Walters, the attorney representing the developer.

“We were glad to see the preservation board raise so many issues related to making sure that this project is evaluated properly under the green code. The green code has had 230 public meetings. Thousands of people have spent thousands of hours trying to craft it so that it reflects our city. So we think the first project out of the gate under that code should probably reflect that code both in its design but also in its process,” says Jessie Fisher with Preservation Buffalo Niagara.

We don't know when the public hearing will be held yet, but we do know it will be in the evening in about two weeks and in a bigger room so more people can come. Around one-hundred people who have concerns about the project went to Thursday’s meeting at City Hall.

