PSE buys Cobblestone District building

BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Pegulas, who own the Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres, are expanding their business in Buffalo's Cobblestone District.

Pegula Sports and Entertainment (PSE) announced Friday that it bought the large "Hi-Temp Fabrication" building at Perry and Illinois Streets right next to the KeyBank Center.

PSE says it's still determining what to do with the building.

(© 2017 WGRZ)