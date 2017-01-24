Proud of Hearne: Resident says there's no place she'd rather be

(Photo: Ian Smith)

HEARNE, Texas - It's a city that's made headlines for years. Issues in city government and the school district have often times overshadowed the good in Hearne.

But one woman says there's no other place she'd rather be. Karan Elliott reflects on her history in the town.

"It was just a time of freedom," said Elliott. "A wonderful childhood here. Wonderful. Wonderful friends, school memories."

Elliott took us on a walk through downtown where she has a memory for every building.

From the City Cafe, with it's iconic sign, to the drugstore.

"Going in the back and having Leon coming out in his white coat, his white pharmacy coat and filling our prescriptions," said Elliott, who also showed us where the movie theater used to stand. There's now a park in its place that shows outdoor movies.

Despite the ups and downs, Elliott says it's the people that keep this town alive.

"Wonderful salt of the earth people," she said. "I'm not leaving my home and my city. I'm just not doing it. So, it's home. I love it."

