Protestors hold die in demonstration for Collins

LANCASTER, N.Y. - A group of people unhappy with Congressman Chris Collins (R - Clarence) gathered in Lancaster Thursday afternoon.
They held a "die-in" demonstration at Walden Pond Park.
Organizers say it is a visual representation of the people who could die if they lose their health insurance, thanks in part to a vote by Collins last week in favor of repealing and replacing Obamacare.
