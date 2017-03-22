Protesters halt school board meeting

Photo by photojournalist Ben Read

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Wednesday’s Buffalo school board meeting did not go according to plan.

The meeting, which was originally slated to begin at 5:30 p.m., was delayed nearly three hours due to protesters.

After the meeting bagan at 8:00 p.m., the board continued to call for the removal of board member Carl Paladino. Paladino is being asked to resign from the school board after he made racial comments about President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama to Artvoice last year.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV