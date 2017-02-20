Protest against Collins held in Williamsville

Protest held outside Rep. Collins' Williamsville Office Monday. WGRZ Photo

In a week where Republican Congressman Tom Reed held four town hall meetings all in one day, Representative Chris Collins still refuses to even hold one.

Monday afternoon, outside Collins’ Williamsville office, that was the focus when about two hundred Western New Yorkers protested outside his office.

One protester claims she reached out to Collins via email and although Collins has offered to meet with people privately in his office, she has yet to receive any scheduled meeting with Collins himself.

“I was given just a very generic response in an email. It didn’t address my concerns, it was rather offensive, it felt more dismissive than had he not responded at all,” said Jenna Wozer.

Another protester, Sue Tannehill, questioned democracy as a whole.

“I don’t think you can have democracy where the person who’s supposed to represent you dismisses you as being paid protestors,” she said.

Collins hasn’t released any response to the protestors outside of his Williamsville office.

