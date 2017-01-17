Proposed law to make injuring on-duty K-9 a felony

K-9 Mitchell (Photo: Jamestown Police)

ALBANY, NY-- A new law proposed in Albany would make injuring a police K-9 officer in the line of duty a felony in New York State.

State Senator Cathy Young (R,C,I,-57th District) has introduced 'Mitchell's Law', in honor of the Jamestown Police K-9 officer attacked in a confrontation with a homicide suspect last November.

K-9 Mitchell was stabbed in the throat and under his jaw and needed emergency surgery. The six-year-old German Sherpard has since recovered from his injuries and has returned to duty; last month serving as the Grand Marshall for Jamestown's annual holiday parade.

The dog's handler, Officer Eric Kraft, Officer Floyd Kent and Jamestown Police Chief Harry Snellings asked Senator Young to sponsor the legislation, because the crime right now is only considered a misdemeanor.

"Officer Mitchell, and all K-9 officers, serve a very important role in law enforcement, and their use and responsibilities are always increasing," said Senator Young. "Along with apprehending suspects, they search for drugs, explosives and missing persons. They protect the community, their handlers and other officers, and the value of their lives should be reflected in the penalty for harming polcie dogs, similar to assaulting a human officer. I am proud to sponsor "Mitchell's Law," enacting tough penalties for those who injure a dedicated K-9 officer."

Currently, suspects can only be charged with a felony for intentionally killing a police work dog or police work horse while the animal is performing its duties and under the supervision of a police officer.

