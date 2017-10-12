Progress in North Collins human remains case

Erie County deputies near the area where human, skeletal remains were found in North Collins. (Photo: Dave Harrington/WGRZ)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff’s Department is one step closer to identifying old human remains found in North Collins a few months back.

The remains were sent to a forensic lab in New York City after the discovery for examination.

The Sheriff’s Office received the lab’s initial report on Oct. 10, and according to that report, the medical examiner was able to get a full profile using nuclear DNA technology.

Officials say this will nearly double the chances that a match could be made from the database, meaning the body could eventually be identified.

The profile is scheduled to be uploaded to federal and state databases next week.

