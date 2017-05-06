Processional for longtime Batavia firefighter

WGRZ Contributor Photo/Alecia Kaus (Photo: WGRZ Contributor Photo/Alecia Kaus)

BATAVIA, N.Y. -- A long-time Batavia public servant well-known for creating the Medina Railroad Museum was honored Saturday for his lasting contributions in his community.

Martin "Marty" Phelps died peacefully April 25, according to his obituary. The U.S. Army veteran volunteered with the City of Batavia Fire Department for 50 years, and was the Chief of the "Lives Are Precious" Fire and Burn Prevention Program.

Saturday, Phelps' community send-off processional included fire trucks driving under an American flag held in the sky by fire truck ladders. Phelps was taken to St. Joe's Resurrection Parish by one of the fire trucks.

His legacy lives on at the Medina Railroad Museum, located at 530 West Avenue in Media. You can find more information here: https://www.medinarailroad.com/.

