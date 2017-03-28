Pridgen frustrated over Trico building

Traico Building WGRZ File Photo (Photo: Hazlitt, Shannon)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- There's some frustration growing over a long-delayed project to re-vamp the former Trico building near the downtown medical campus.

Krog Corporation announced the project three years ago, but not much work has been done.

It's recently been scaled back, without the planned Buffalo Culinary School.

Common Council President Darius Pridgen says he's repeatedly been unable to get the developers to speak with city lawmakers, even though they're getting money from taxpayers for the project.

"And I know that this is a very difficult project," he said. "I want to be very clear. I am really glad that we have a developer. But what we need are developers who are transparent and responsive to the city of Buffalo."

Pridgen also aired these concerns in a recent Facebook post.



I have asked and asked the developers to come before the Council to update us on the progress of The TRICO building.... Posted by Darius G Pridgen on Tuesday, March 28, 2017

