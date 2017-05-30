WGRZ
Pride Week in WNY

Pride Week kicks off in Buffalo

WGRZ 1:44 PM. EDT May 30, 2017

BUFFALO, NY--  We're celebrating the start of Pride Week in Western New York.

The week kicked off Monday at noon with the raising of the rainbow flag in front of City Hall.

There's a full week of events,  including a sing-along concert Wednesday  night at Evergreen Commons, and a Gay 5k run on Thursday.  The highlight is the big parade down Elmwood Avenue this Sunday-- followed by the festival at Canalside.

For more information on events, go to the Buffalo Pride Festival website. 

