Pride Week in WNY

Gay Pride Flag (Photo: Thinkstock)

BUFFALO, NY-- We're celebrating the start of Pride Week in Western New York.

The week kicked off Monday at noon with the raising of the rainbow flag in front of City Hall.

There's a full week of events, including a sing-along concert Wednesday night at Evergreen Commons, and a Gay 5k run on Thursday. The highlight is the big parade down Elmwood Avenue this Sunday-- followed by the festival at Canalside.

For more information on events, go to the Buffalo Pride Festival website.

