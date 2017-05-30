Pride Week in WNY

BUFFALO, NY-- We're celebrating the start of Pride Week in Western New York.
The week kicked off Monday at noon with the raising of the rainbow flag in front of City Hall.
There's a full week of events, including a sing-along concert Wednesday night at Evergreen Commons, and a Gay 5k run on Thursday. The highlight is the big parade down Elmwood Avenue this Sunday-- followed by the festival at Canalside.
For more information on events, go to the Buffalo Pride Festival website.
