Preview of goveronor's State of the State

Gov. Andrew Cuomo spoke Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016 at the Abyssinian Baptist Church in Harlem about equal rights. (Photo: Governor's Office)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Gov. Andrew Cuomo will have a busy start to the week. Starting Monday, he will give six regional speeches throughout New York state for this year's version of State of the State address.

The Governor will deliver the second of his six regional speeches in Buffalo Monday afternoon at 3 p.m. in the University at Buffalo Center for the Arts.

The governor's decision not to give the speech in Albany means state lawmakers will be in session and not able to attend his regional speeches.

Here's a look at some of the issues we know will be addressed Monday.

Ridesharing

Cuomo has unveiled a new proposal to allow ridesharing companies like Uber and Lyft to operate in the entire state.

The governor's plan calls for the state to oversee ridesharing rather than local governments.

These ridesharing companies would be required to take part in a so-called "Black Car Fund" -- it's a worker's compensation fund that adds on 2.5 percent to ride sharing fares.

Many politicians are in support of the idea.

State Senator Michael H. Ranzenhofer, of the 61st District, said Sunday: "I'm very happy that we have the Governor pushing for this. It's very important for our region. As we noted the details remain to be seen. But the most important thing is to get it done."

Some lawmakers do point out that past concerns like proper insurance and fingerprint background checks for ridesharing drivers should be addressed.

Free SUNY Tuition for some students

The Governor is also calling for the state to cover tuition for SUNY schools. That would be for students coming from middle and lower-middle income families. We should learn more about how he plans to pay for that program at one of those six speeches this week.

Child Care Credit

Another major talking point is Cuomo's plan to increase a state credit for middle-class families with child care expenses.

It would more than double the credit for families making between $50,000 and $150,000 thousand dollars a year. But it's also not clear how the state will pay that estimated $42 Million dollar cost especially with talk of a potential deficit in the state budget of one Billion dollars or more. It's an issue for some lawmakers. State Senator Patrick Gallivan points out: "We've seen the comptroller's recent reports raising concerns about revenues lagging behind and we're facing somewhat of a deficit as we go into this budget year. So when you take it in the context of proposals that the Governor has put forward...increasing child care tax credits and providing free tuition, it really does raise concerns about where is all this money going to come from as we face a deficit."

There are also budget questions about future Medicaid spending for New York state with potential changes in federal funding for health care.