HOUSTON -- President George H.W. Bush was released from a Houston hospital Friday after being treated for a mild case of pneumonia followed by chronic bronchitis.

"President and Mrs. Bush are very pleased to be home spending time with family and friends and grateful for the outstanding care provided by his doctors and nurses," stated a release from the former president's office.

Houston Methodist Hospital treated the president over the last two weeks.

He received well wishes and visitors from around the country, including his son, President George W. Bush.

Last week, Bush's spokesman Jim McGrath said the president is expected to leave Texas soon to return to his summer home on Walker’s Point in Kennebunkport, Maine.

