Preparations start for 'Shakespeare in Delaware Park'

Shakespeare in Delaware Park (Photo: Shakespeare in Delaware Park)

BUFFALO, N.Y.-- A sure sign of the summer is getting ready for "Shakespeare in Delaware Park."

This is the 42nd year for the seasonal production, and the second year for a new stage, which was generously donated last year.

Monday, crews began installing the stage near the Rose Garden and Hoyt Lake.

"A lot of people think our stage is up all year long. That's not true," said Lisa Ludwig, managing director for Shakespeare in the Park. "It's like a beautiful flower in the park. It comes up at the beginning of the season and we take it away at the end of the season."

Ludwig says it's a hearty task to do every year. "[Crews are] unearthing all the foundations that are under the ground that helps put our stage on top of it, so they have their work ahead of them for this week. It takes about two weeks in good weather to get our stage up."

Shows begin on June 22nd, with the "Merry Wives of Windsor," followed by "Macbeth" on July 27th. Shows are every evening, except Mondays. at 7:30 p.m. Admission is always free, but free will donations are accepted. For more information about the shows, you can visit the Shakespeare in Delaware Park Website here.

