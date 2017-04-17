Prep for Buffalo's Jazz Fest is underway

WGRZ Photo (Photo: WGRZ Photo)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The Colored Musicians Club has a lot to celebrate this year at its annual jazz festival. It is celebrating the 100th year of the club.

To emphasize the excitement of the club's centennial anniversary, they announced Monday that the festival, which is usually held on Broadway, will now expand to more venues including Larkinville, Main Street and the Albright Knox Art Gallery.

"The city of Buffalo is involved in this centennial, and that's what's important. Because this isn't just African-American history. This is Buffalo history,” said Walter Kemp, Artistic Director for the Colored Musicians Club.

The Buffalo Jazz Festival runs from Monday July 24th, 2017 through Saturday July 29th, 2017 and will feature over 150 performers on seven different stages.

