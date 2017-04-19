Pregnant woman injured in Route 400 crash

Photo: Erie County Sheriff's Office (Photo: Photo: Erie County Sheriff's Office)

BUFFALO, NY - The Erie County Sheriff's Department is investigating a two vehicle accident on Route 400 that seriously injured a pregnant woman on Tuesday night.

According to investigators, the accident happened around 10:20 in the northbound lanes of the 400 about one mile from Transit Road.

A minivan driven by a 22-year-old pregnant female, and a pickup truck driven by a 25-year-old male were involved. Deputies found the woman's vehicle off the road. They found her inside the vehicle breathing but unresponsive.

The woman was taken to Erie County Medical Center via Mercy Flight. Investigators say she sustained numerous, serious injuries.

The male sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to ECMC by ambulance.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

Route 400 northbound was closed for most of the night due to a large debris field and the accident investigation, but reopened shortly before 10 A.M. Wednesday morning.

