No threat at UB South after Haz-Mat crew search

BUFFALO, NY — Emergency crews were on scene in the basement of University at Buffalo's Biomedical Research Building at its South Campus on Main Street to respond to a potential hazardous materials incident in the building.\
Haz-Mat crews went through the building twice and did not find anything. It is now safe to re-enter the building.
Around 3 p.m., the university told people to stay away from the building until further notice while crews investigated.
