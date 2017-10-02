No threat at UB South after Haz-Mat crew search

Photo: Dooley O'Roarke/WGRZ

BUFFALO, NY — Emergency crews were on scene in the basement of University at Buffalo's Biomedical Research Building at its South Campus on Main Street to respond to a potential hazardous materials incident in the building.\

Haz-Mat crews went through the building twice and did not find anything. It is now safe to re-enter the building.

Around 3 p.m., the university told people to stay away from the building until further notice while crews investigated.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV