WGRZ
Close
Live Video House to vote on health care
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

Possible door-to-door scam in Tonawanda

WGRZ 12:07 PM. EDT May 04, 2017

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, NY--  The Town of Tonawanda is warning residents of a possible door-to-door scam.

Officials say an unsolicited person claiming to be a town employee is asking residents to review their utility bills. They say this is not a town employee or representative.

Residents who are approached by someone claiming to be affiliated with the town, are asked to report the incident to the Town of Tonawanda Police Department at:  716-876-5300.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories