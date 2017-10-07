WGRZ
Portville man accused of stealing from veterans group

WGRZ 5:02 PM. EDT October 07, 2017

OLEAN, NY — A Portville man is accused of stealing money from a Sons of AMVETS organization, according to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office.

Lester L. Baker Jr., 49, of Portville, has been charged with fourth-degree grand larceny.

Baker is listed as the primary contact for the SSG Shawn Clemens Memorial Post on the group's website. 

He did not return immediately return a call from 2 On Your Side seeking comment.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV


