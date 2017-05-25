CITY OF TONAWANDA, NY - The state comptroller was in Western New York Thursday, to release a troubling audit about the Tonawanda Housing Authority, which is located in the City of Tonawanda.

Two of the many problems found in the report -- former staff members made vulgar comments about housing applicants and former employees used authority computers to access porn sites.

And the state comptroller says it began looking into the Tonawanda Housing Authority more than a year ago, because his office felt it needed to look into more housing authorities across the state. And, according to Tom DiNapoli's office, there were a lot of problems here.

The state comptroller's office looked at operations at the Tonawanda Housing Authority from 2013 to last year. The authority manages more than 250 rental units. "Under the previous management and administration there was a disregard, some may say even contempt for the neediest housing applicants," DiNapoli said, "and some situations where it looked like other individuals were getting preferential treatment." The comptroller's office says the former executive director Paul Fitzsimmons and the authority's former bookkeeper Denise Winters, both City of Tonawanda residents, retired a year ago, while the audit was underway. "While examining tenant applications and existing tenant files, during their fieldwork, our auditors found former staff members making hostile and sometimes vulgar notes on the applications of potential tenants," DiNapoli said. Like for example, a negative remark about a tenant's hygiene. REPORTER: Who got the preferential treatment? "There was a connection between some of the folks in the office and some connection, either a relative, a friend, some sort of connection to an applicant who got an apartment," said Dale Kokanovich, the executive secretary of the authority. And while working on the job, the comptroller's office says former employees, accessed social media and even porn sites – allowing malware to infect the computer system here and put tenant information like social security numbers at risk. "As far as we know there was no compromise of that personal information but the risk was there," DiNapoli said. Since the audit began, officials say employees responsible for the behavior all left the authority. "There's no referral to any jurisdiction of law enforcement from this audit we really just found poor practices here," DiNapoli said. 2 On Your Side reached out to Fitzsimmons to get his perspective but did not hear back. We did not find an updated phone number for Winters. Another problem found at the authority was the housing vacancy rate. It was at 14 percent, according to officials, it's down to 6 percent. The state standard is 5 percent. Since taking over a year ago, Kokanovich says he has made new hires, there's new computer software and he's given the board of directors more access to information.

