Pond Hockey Tournament: Day Two

The 10th annual Labatt Blue Pond Hockey Tournament was held at Riverworks. WGRZ Staff Photo

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Saturday was the second day of the 10th annual Pond Hockey tournament at RiverWorks in Buffalo.

Nearly one thousand hockey players across 12 divisions are hitting the six rinks throughout the weekend.

Organizers are hoping the nice weather will help get even more people down to watch than in pervious years.

"Since we have people coming in from not only Buffalo, but, as I mentioned, eight different states are represented here, people have to find a place to stay. They're going out to eat. They're having, you know, their families and friends come down and watch them. Last year, we had about 13,000 people come down throughout the course of the weekend," said Gina Heine, Labatt Blue Associate Brand Manager.

The tournament continues Sunday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

