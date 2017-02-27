Poll: Ridesharing should be allowed upstate

A new poll shows that there is an overwhelming support for ridesharing to be allowed in upstate New York.

In a recent Siena Poll, 76% of voters think that ridesharing should be allowed in Buffalo, Rochester and the rest of upstate New York.

Furthermore, there is still an ongoing debate within Governor Cuomo’s budget proposal and its relation to ridesharing upstate. As of now, the budget doesn’t include all of the regulations that ridesharing companies, like Uber and Lyft, need to follow downstate.

That is because both companies operate under New York City’s taxi laws, which are different than statewide insurance laws.

Cuomo’s upstate ridesharing proposal will change the state insurance law to allow group policies for its drivers.

Governor Cuomo and state lawmakers have until March 31 to finalize a budget.

