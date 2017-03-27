Police warn of suspicious man near MLK park

Police lights (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, NY - Buffalo Police are warning residents following an incident where three young girls say they were approached by a suspicious male.

Buffalo Police say the three, teenaged girls were walking home Friday afternoon when they were approached by a male in Martin Luther King, Jr. park.

The girls told police the man offered them money first, then offered to buy them sneakers if they got into his vehicle.

The girls ran home and the incident was reported to police Monday morning.

The subject is described as a black male, heavy set wtih a medium complexion. He is reported to be driving a light gray Chevy Impala.



Anyone with information is asked to call Buffalo Police immediately.

