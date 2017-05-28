Police: Suspect in custody after standoff

A suspect appears to be taken into custody following a standoff on Duerstein Street in Buffalo Sunday. WGRZ Photo/Ben Read (Photo: WGRZ Photo/Ben Read)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- A Buffalo Police SWAT team responded to a standoff at a residence Sunday morning on Duerstein Street near Hillside Ave.

Police say it was initially called in at about 10 a.m. as a domestic incident involving a boyfriend, believed to be in his 30s, and his girlfriend. The man allegedly physically assaulted his girlfriend. He also at one point barricaded himself inside the house and was thought to have had a gun with him.

Officials called Buffalo SWAT and the Hostage Management Team to respond.

Shortly after 12 p.m., the standoff ended when the man surrendered to police. He was taken to the Erie County Medical Center, where he's in police custody pending charges.

BREAKING: BPD say standoff on Duerstein Street ended without incident. Suspect in custody. — Buffalo Police Dept (@BPDAlerts) May 28, 2017

