Police substation, restrooms eyed for Canalside

BUFFALO, NY - In a couple weeks, Canalside officials are set to break ground, on the highly-anticipated Children's Museum.

In a couple weeks, contractors will be digging into the ground and building up the project. But, Canalside officials aren't just focused on the museum, they're focused on delivering better information to tourists and helping out Buffalo Police.

The Children's Museum is expected to cost $27 million and have up to eight play zones for kids. Sometime next year, Canalside officials hope to begin construction on a trifecta of a building -- that will have public restrooms, a visitor's center that will provide directions and information, and a police substation.

That is expected to be built on Marine Drive, across the street from HarborCenter.

The Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation says the state would pick up the cost of the building.

"Safety and security are of the upmost for us with the crowds that we're attracting so to give the City of Buffalo police a little bit more of a home, it doesn't have to be big with an observation platform possibly," said Tom Dee, the president of the Erie Canal Harbor Development Corp.

Buffalo Police say a full plan on the substation will be announced some time in the future. Also developing at Canalside, is a vintage carousel that will be there sometime next year.

Canalside officials say they hope to have that new building built next year. Tom Dee tells 2 On Your Side, that he gets more comments from visitors about bringing permanent restrooms here, than anything else.

