Police searching for Elmwood robbery suspect

Surveillance photos provided by Buffalo Police.

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Buffalo Police are asking for the public's help in the search for the suspect of a bank robbery on Elmwood Avenue Monday.

Officers responded to a call about the Citizens Bank robbery at 11:30 a.m. The suspect made off with an undisclosed amount of money from the bank, which is located in the Tops Plaza.

Detectives describe the suspect as a man possibly in his 30's wearing a dark or beige-colored coat, along with a beige winter hat.

Anyone with information about the suspect's location is asked to call the Buffalo Police Confidential TIPCALL Line at 716-847-2255.

(© 2017 WGRZ)