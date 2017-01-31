WGRZ
Police searching for Elmwood robbery suspect

WGRZ 2:53 PM. EST January 31, 2017

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Buffalo Police are asking for the public's help in the search for the suspect of a bank robbery on Elmwood Avenue Monday. 

Officers responded to a call about the Citizens Bank robbery at 11:30 a.m. The suspect made off with an undisclosed amount of money from the bank, which is located in the Tops Plaza. 

Detectives describe the suspect as a man possibly in his 30's wearing a dark or beige-colored coat, along with a beige winter hat. 

Anyone with information about the suspect's location is asked to call the Buffalo Police Confidential TIPCALL Line at 716-847-2255. 

 

 

