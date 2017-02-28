Police searching for disabled 15-year-old

Buffalo Police Provided Photo

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Buffalo Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 15-year-old who has a disability.

Police say the teen's name is Kenneth Sanger and he is missing from an address on Smith Street.

When he was last seen, Kenneth was wearing a tan coat, green polo shirt, tan pants, black sneakers and he was carrying a marble notebook.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

