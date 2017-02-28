WGRZ
Close
Weather Alert 6 weather alerts
Close

Police searching for disabled 15-year-old

WGRZ 7:01 PM. EST February 28, 2017

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Buffalo Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 15-year-old who has a disability. 

Police say the teen's name is Kenneth Sanger and he is missing from an address on Smith Street. 

When he was last seen, Kenneth was wearing a tan coat, green polo shirt, tan pants, black sneakers and he was carrying a marble notebook. 

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911. 

(© 2017 WGRZ)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories