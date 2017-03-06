Police searching for armed robbery suspects

Town of Tonawanda Police Provided Photo

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. -- Town of Tonawanda Police are searching for two suspects believed to be responsible for an armed robbery Monday evening.

Police responded at about 6 p.m. to the Cash for Cans in the area of 447 Kenmore Ave., where one of the suspects allegedly displayed a handgun during the robbery.

The suspects are described as two black males, one who is about 5 feet 9 inches tall and 160 pounds. The other is described as shorter, about 5 feet 6 inches tall, and 170 pounds with a medium build.

Both suspects fled from the scene with an undetermined amount of money.

Police ask that anyone with information call the Town of Tonawanda Confidential Tipcall line at 716-879-6606.

Photo of a suspect involved in an armed robbery at the Cash for Cans in the Town of Tonawanda. Police provided photo

