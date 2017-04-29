Police Search for Orleans Co. Armed Suspect

Alecia Kaus/Contributor Photo (Photo: Alecia Kaus/Contributor Photo)

TOWN OF RIDGEWAY, N.Y. -- A Shelter in Place issued earlier Saturday has been lifted, however the search continues for a man believed to be armed and dangerous in the Orleans County Town of Ridgeway.

Orleans County officials issued a Shelter in Place alert for parts of the Town of Ridgeway Saturday afternoon.

Orleans County Emergency Services issued the alert at about 1:11 p.m.

It stems from an incident at about 8 a.m. Saturday.

Officials say a man considered armed and dangerous ran into the woods after a domestic dispute in the area of Ridge Road (Route 104) and North Gravel Road (Route 63). A New York Alert indicated the man may have access to three handguns.

The man is described as a Hispanic and about 30, wearing a grey t-shirt, black hoodie, shorts and sneakers. He's also believed to be about 5 feet 8 inches tall with a thin build.

An Orleans County dispatcher confirmed that a SWAT team responded to the area. State Police and officials from the Niagara County Sheriff's Department, Medina and Albion also responded.

Anyone who may see the man is asked to call 911 and to avoid approaching him.

